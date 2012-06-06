* Foreign investors reviewing Australia after tax hike,
company says
* Sees Australia's policy inconsistency an issue
* Local property investors returning, raising competition
By Eriko Amaha
SYDNEY, June 6 Foreigners are likely to cut
their investments in Australia's property market after recent
tax changes that will hit returns, according to a company
dealing with managed property investments schemes.
The federal government announced in May it would increase
the withholding tax for foreign investors in Managed Investment
Trusts (MITs) to 15 percent from 7.5 percent, reversing its
previous policy aimed at attracting foreign capital Down Under.
"We don't foresee there being the same amount of take up in
MIT structures as there was. And ultimately, the net loser for
that will be Australia. It will result in less foreign direct
investment," Andrew Cannane, general manager, corporate clients
for the Trust Company, said in a recent interview.
Since the introduction of MIT in 2008 to streamline the tax
system and allow foreigners to pay lower taxes, Australia has
lured sizeable capital from offshore investors.
In calendar year 2011, foreign direct investment into
Australian property rose 50 percent to A$7.7 billion ($7.5
billion). Cannane estimates that well over A$5 billion of that
would have been in MIT.
"The big concern for investors is the inconsistency. The 7.5
percent rate has only been in place for two years and it's
already changed," he said.
"Anecdotally, investors are saying 'Let's review our
allocations in the Asia Pacific and reassess whether Australia
is still the most attractive place to invest as a result of this
change.'"
According to property services firm CBRE, offshore investors
accounted for 37 percent of commercial property transactions in
2011, the highest level in nearly 20 years.
Cannane said some offshore investors were also considering a
thin capitalisation structure where they apply debt to reduce
taxable income.
Brokerage firm CLSA estimates the higher withholding tax
would push down offshore investors' internal rate of returns
(IRRs) by 100 basis points. CLSA said some investors were
bracing for a further hike in the tax rate to 30 percent, which
would cut IRRs by 310 basis points.
This would particularly affect the Sydney office market,
where 55 percent of 2011 buyers were foreign, CLSA said, as it
downgraded its recommendations on listed property firms
Commonwealth Property Office, GPT and Investa
Office.
The going seems to be already getting tougher for foreign
investors. Cannane said there is less property available in the
market now as most Australian sellers have recapitalised and
boosted their balance sheets, reducing the pressure to sell.
"Recently, we've seen high-profile campaigns for a number of
assets but none of them have been sold, suggesting there is a
gap between seller and buyer expectations on price," he said.
Property group GPT has put up its stake in office tower MLC
Centre, located in Sydney's prime business district, but the
company and potential buyers have not agreed on price, according
to local media.
Local buyers, including listed property trusts with their
improved finances, were among those in the hunt for those assets
that did come up, Cannane said.
"Super funds are also rebalancing and they will also start
buying again which will make it more competitive for foreigner
investors to buy property in Australia," he said.
($1 = 1.0265 Australian dollars)
