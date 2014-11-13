SYDNEY Nov 13 More than 400 protesters stuck
their heads in the sand on Australia's Bondi Beach on Thursday,
mocking the government's reluctance to put climate change on the
agenda of a G20 summit this weekend.
Prime Minister Tony Abbott's perceived failure to address
climate change is all the more galling in the wake of an
agreement between the United States and China on Wednesday to
limit their carbon emissions, they said.
"Obama's on board, Xi Jinping's on board, everyone's on
board except one man," activist Pat Norman, 28, bellowed into a
megaphone on the Sydney beach.
"Tony Abbott!" the protesters shouted back.
Folks with babies, school children and working people in
business suits dug holes on the beach and stuck their heads in
them. The ostrich is said to stick its head in the sand in
futile bid to avoid danger.
Ornithologists say the African bird does no such thing but
that didn't spoil the cheeky protest.
"Wiggle ya bums if you feel like it," Norman shouted over
the megaphone.
A few athletic types did handstands with their heads in the
sand.
Abbott called climate change science "crap" in 2009 and said
coal was "good for humanity". Australia repealed a tax on
greenhouse gas emissions in July, the only country to reverse
action on climate change.
Justin Field, 36, a former army intelligence officer who is
running for a seat in state parliament for the Green Party, said
Australia had to act.
"To be so far behind the rest of the developed world
embarrasses progressive Australia," he said.
(Editing by Robert Birsel)