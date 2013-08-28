SYDNEY Aug 29 Qantas Airways doubled
its underlying annual profit, Australia's flagship carrier
reported on Thursday, with shrinking losses on its
international arm outweighing tougher competition on its
lucrative domestic routes.
Qantas, which formed an alliance with Emirates Airlines
this year in an effort to trim losses on
international routes, said underlying profit before tax rose to
A$192 million ($171.72 million) from A$95 million a year ago.
That compared with the average analysts' forecast of A$92.7
million, according to Thomson Reuters Starmine data.
The airline posted a full-year net profit of A$6 million
from a net loss of A$244 million a year ago.
Qantas said the operating environment remained tough and
volatile, with aggressive competition in the Asia-Pacific region
in particular.
"No group profit guidance is provided at this time due to
the high degree of volatility and uncertainty in the competitive
environment, global economic conditions, fuel prices and foreign
exchange rates," the company said in a statement.
($1 = 1.1181 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Lincoln Feast; Editing by Paul Tait)