SYDNEY, Sept 6 Australia's struggling Qantas
Airways said on Thursday has agreed to an alliance with
Dubai's Emirates - a key step in its efforts to shore
up its loss-making international business.
Under the 10-year partnership, Qantas will replace Singapore
with Dubai as its hub for European flights and coordinate
pricing and sales with Emirates. The Australian airline will end
its existing relationship with British Airways in March
2013 as a result of the new alliance.
The arrangement will allow Qantas to cut loss-making
international routes and focus on its profitable domestic and
budget operations, while helping Emirates meet competition from
its main state-backed Abu Dhabi rivals Etihad Airways and Qatar
Airways.
The alliance is deeper than a straightforward code-share
arrangement - where airlines share some flights - but stops
short of a global revenue-sharing deal or equity injection.