By Jane Wardell and Rhys Jones
SYDNEY/LONDON, Sept 6 Australia's struggling
Qantas Airways has agreed a 10-year alliance with
Dubai's Emirates, a key step in the carrier's efforts
to shore up its loss-making international business, after it
ended a similar deal with British Airways.
Qantas will replace Singapore with Dubai as its hub for
European flights from March 2013 and coordinate pricing, sales
and schedules with Emirates under the partnership unveiled on
Thursday.
Under the deal, the Australian airline will end its 17-year
alliance with British Airways, owned by IAG, which some
analysts said could seek a new partner, like Qatar Airways.
"A key objective is to make Qantas International strong and
viable, and bring it back to profitability," Qantas Chief
Executive Officer Alan Joyce told reporters. "This partnership
will help us do that."
Joyce said the airline remained committed to reaching
break-even in its international business in the 2015 financial
year.
He declined to comment on analysts' estimates that the
alliance would save Qantas A$90-100 million before taxes
annually, or help it deliver cost savings.
IAG Chief Executive Willie Walsh, said the two airlines
would continue to work together as part of the oneworld alliance
and through code-share agreements.
Australian routes have diminished in importance to BA in
recent years, in part due to the dominance on these routes by
Emirates and other Middle Eastern airlines.
"The world has changed since 1995 when the joint business
started... this is a small part of our overall network and this
move fits in with changes in our global strategy," said Walsh.
"Asia has become a key market focus for IAG and we're
talking to a number of airlines about alternative options."
Espirito Santo analyst Gerald Khoo sees a deal between IAG
and Qatar Airways as the British group's most likely move.
"This would offer one-stop connections to Asian destinations
and Australia in a mirror image or the Qantas-Emirates
arrangement," said Khoo.
The long-anticipated deal was received warmly by Qantas
investors, with the Australian carrier's shares closing 6.7
percent up. IAG shares in London were 2 percent up by 1305 GMT.
The arrangement will enable Qantas to cut loss-making
international routes and focus on its profitable domestic and
budget operations.
The alliance is deeper than a straightforward code-share
arrangement -- where airlines share some flights -- but stops
short of a global revenue-sharing deal or equity injection from
either side. For customers, benefits include the pair sharing
airport lounges and frequent flyer programmes.
COST-CUTTING
It helps Qantas, nicknamed the Flying Kangaroo, confront its
disadvantage in the region as a so-called "end-of-line" carrier.
Qantas has to spend more on fuel than other airlines in Asia to
carry passengers on intercontinental routes as its aircraft are
based in Australia.
The hub carriers can service Europe to Australia routes
better by picking up passengers from multiple European, Asian
and Middle Eastern departure points.
Qantas has been stripping costs out of its business after a
year troubled by a record fuel bill, rising competition and a
labour union that has opposed the carrier's spending cuts.
Last month, it cancelled orders for 35 Boeing Dreamliner
jets to further cut costs after posting a full-year net loss of
A$244 million ($254.8 million), its first loss in 17 years, due
to its bleeding international division.
Emirates, meanwhile, is looking to increase its business in
Australia to counter moves by Etihad and Qatar.
Etihad doubled its stake in Qantas rival Virgin Australia
to 10 percent last month and Qatar Airways launched its
first service to Perth this month, saying that it also wanted to
partner with Australian carriers.