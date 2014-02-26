* Carrier reports H1 underlying loss of A$252 mln
* Cuts 15 pct of staff, to defer or sell 50 jets
* Shares slide 7 pct in early trading
(Adds comment from Qantas CEO, analyst and market reaction)
By Jane Wardell and Lincoln Feast
SYDNEY, Feb 27 Australian carrier Qantas Airways
Ltd plans to cut 15 percent of its workforce, sell
older jets and reduce capital spending after reporting a
first-half loss amid growing competition in both international
and domestic operations.
The deep cuts are part of Qantas' plans to slash costs by
A$2 billion ($1.8 billion) over the next three years - a bid by
the airline to convince the federal government and investors it
is worthy of the state assistance it says it needs.
Qantas, known as the 'Flying Kangaroo', is seeking a
government debt guarantee to give it access to cheaper capital.
Battered by high fuel costs and a strong Australian dollar, its
credit rating was relegated to junk status last year amid a
price war with arch-rival Virgin Australia Holdings.
Shares in Qantas, down a quarter over the past year, fell 7
percent after the Sydney stock market opened. "For us the
composition [of the loss] is worse than expected, the leakage
out of the international business is really surprising and we
think that Qantas will find it very hard to articulate how it
plans to stop this," Peter Esho, chief market analyst at Invast
Financial Services.
The underlying loss before tax of A$252 million ($226
million) was in line with the A$250 million to A$300 million
loss the airline warned last month it would report for the six
months ended Dec. 31. In the same period a year earlier, Qantas
made a profit of A$220 million profit.
"It's clear that the market Qantas operates in has changed,
with structural economic shifts exacerbated by an uneven playing
field in Australian aviation policy," Chief Executive Alan Joyce
said in a statement.
Qantas claims Virgin's access to foreign funding, via its
major shareholders Gulf carrier Etihad, Singapore Airlines
and Air New Zealand, has put Virgin at an
advantage.
Of the 5,000 jobs to go, 1,500 were management and
non-operational roles, the airline said.
Joyce said Qantas would defer receipt of the final three
Boeing 787 Dreamliner jets it ordered for budget arm
Jetstar, as well as the eight remaining Airbus A380s it
has on order. The moves are part of a plan to either defer or
sell a total of 50 aircraft.
The airline also said it has agreed to sell a lease it owns
at Brisbane airport, raising A$112 million in cash.
Prime Minister Tony Abbott said earlier this week it was in
Australia's interests for Qantas to "survive and to flourish" as
a major employer for the country.
"This government will do what it can to give it a level
playing field," Abbott said in parliament, adding that the
airline needed "to put its own house in order."
The government is drafting changes to the Qantas Sales Act
to lift the current 49 percent foreign ownership limit as well
as alter restrictions on smaller shareholdings for foreign
airlines.
($1 = 1.1159 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Jane Wardell and Lincoln Feast; Editing by
Kenneth Maxwell)