SYDNEY Aug 23 Australia's flagship carrier
Qantas Airways canceled orders for 35 planes on
Thursday, delaying delivery of its first Boeing 787-9 aircraft
as it seeks to cut costs after swinging to a second-half net
loss.
Qantas Chief Executive Alan Joyce said the fleet restructure
would result in an unspecified "reduction in our forward capital
expenditure commitments", noting the aircraft are worth $8.5
billion at list prices.
Joyce said Qantas was cancelling firm orders to buy 35
Boeing 787-9s "given lower growth requirements in this uncertain
global context", while options and purchase rights for another
50 B787-9 aircraft would be brought forward by two years to
2016. The moves mean a two-year delay in the delivery of the
carrier's first B787-9.
The airline currently has 308 aircraft.
Qantas posted a second-half underlying loss before tax of
A$107 million ($112 million) compared with a A$135 million
profit a year earlier, according to Reuters calculations,
dragged down by a soaring fuel bill and its underperforming
international division.
However, that beat analysts' expectations for a loss of
A$128.4 million.
As expected, Qantas reported a full-year net loss of A$244
million, its first loss since privatisation in 1995.
Joyce said it would be "imprudent to offer any guidance at
this time" for the coming year.
Investors were looking for signs that Qantas is managing its
costs, particularly the fuel bill, which the carrier had warned
would be its highest ever in the 2011/12 financial year.
The bill came in at A$4.3 billion, up 18 percent on the
previous year. Qantas forecast underlying fuel costs for the
first half of 2012/13 at A$2.3 billion, suggesting the potential
for another record year.
Benchmark jet fuel prices in Asia have risen 7
percent to $131.99 a barrel in the past year.
The surge in oil prices has highlighted the disadvantage
Qantas has as a so-called "end-of-line" carrier. Qantas,
nicknamed the Flying Kangaroo, has to spend more on fuel than
other airlines in Asia to carry passengers on inter-continental
routes as its aircraft are based in Australia.
A loss of market share in international passenger traffic on
its home turf has also been another thorn in its side.
Qantas has embarked on a five-year turnaround strategy
announced last year to improve its sagging fortunes amid tough
conditions for international travel and rising competition at
home.
The carrier is separating its loss-making international
business from its profitable domestic unit, eliminating
loss-making routes, axing 2,800 jobs and slashing capital
spending over two years by A$700 million.