SYDNEY Nov 27 Australia's treasurer said the government could lift foreign ownership restrictions or provide government support to Qantas Airways Ltd to allow the airline to compete better against domestic rival Virgin Australia Holdings Ltd, the Australian Financial Review reported on Wednesday.

The paper reported that Australian Treasurer Joe Hockey flagged possible changes to the regulatory restrictions on Qantas, which says the restrictions have created an unfair domestic playing field.

Hockey told the Australia/New Zealand leadership forum that Virgin "is effectively a state-owned enterprise of three other jurisdictions" and there needed to be a national debate about whether Australia wanted to retain a national carrier, the newspaper reported.

"So in relation to Qantas do you say, which would probably be my preference, do you say, 'okay, we are going to remove all that shareholding restrictions and let it fly?'," Hockey was quoted as saying.

"Or do you say 'okay, we are going to have a national carrier, but we have to do something about it.' If it gets into any sort of challenging environment, we have to be prepared to put our hands in our pockets and support it."

Qantas last week called on the Australian government to stop a capital raising by Virgin and reconsider its status as an Australian carrier, arguing its rival is largely funded by money from predatory airlines backed by foreign governments.

Virgin Australia is tapping its major shareholders - Etihad, Singapore Airlines, Air New Zealand - for A$350 million ($330 million) in new capital to bolster its balance sheet.

Analysts expect Virgin Australia to funnel some funds into its business-class offering and upgrade onboard and lounge facilities as part of its drive to lure customers from Emirates-backed Qantas.

(Reporting By Jane Wardell; Editing by Matt Driskill)