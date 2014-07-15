SYDNEY, July 16 Qantas Airways Ltd will
be able to increase its level of foreign ownership but will
remain majority Australian-owned after more ambitious changes
being pushed by the federal government were blocked by
opposition parties.
A deal struck between the Liberal Party-led coalition
government and the opposition Labor Party allows current limits
on ownership by individual investors of 25 percent and by
foreign-owned airlines of 35 percent to both rise to 49 percent.
But a 49 percent cap on foreign investment in the national
flag carrier will remain in place after negotiations revealed a
government bid to scrap it would not pass a hostile Senate, the
upper house of parliament.
The Qantas Sale Amendment Bill has already passed the lower
house and is due to be debated in the Senate this week, where
Prime Minister Tony Abbott's government is outnumbered and has
found itself blocked on a number of major legislative bills.
Transport Minister Warren Truss said the amended bill would
go some way to easing restrictive ownership provisions on the
struggling carrier, which is expected to unveil another loss
when it reports full-year results next month. The airline posted
an underlying loss before tax of A$252 million ($226 million)
for the first half.
"Qantas will still operate under restrictions that do not
apply to any other Australian airline, but will have greater
capacity to attract new investment," Truss said. "It is
important that Qantas be granted greater flexibility and this is
the only outcome the Senate will pass at this time."
Qantas said it was heartened that there was general
agreement the Sale Act disadvantaged the company and that change
was needed, but was disappointed in the compromise deal.
"While removing all restrictions that apply only to Qantas
remains our preference for levelling the playing field, changing
the 25 and 35 percent limits would represent an improvement on
the status quo," the airline said in an emailed statement.
Chief Executive Alan Joyce has repeatedly said the
struggling carrier is fighting lavishly funded competitors "with
one hand tied behind our back", citing the unfettered foreign
funds provided to Virgin Australia and others.
Alhough officially a domestic airline, Virgin Australia is
nearly two-thirds owned by non-Australian carriers - Etihad,
Singapore Airlines and Air New Zealand -
whose investments have provided funds for growth.
(Reporting By Jane Wardell; Editing by Richard Pullin)