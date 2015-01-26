SYDNEY Jan 27 Qantas Airways Ltd said
on Tuesday it is restructuring its international tariffs to
absorb fuel surcharges into base fares, adding that lower oil
prices put airlines in a better position to invest in new
aircraft, lounges and routes.
The move will not reduce overall prices as base fares will
be increased to cover the scrapping of breakout fuel surcharges,
but the restructure will benefit passengers who use frequent
flyer points to buy fares.
Qantas was prompted into the change by arch rival Virgin
Australia Holdings Ltd, which removed its last
remaining fuel surcharges, on its U.S. route, last week.
Analysts say removing the term "fuel surcharge" from bookings
pages was a significant marketing move.
Qantas, which earns around A$1 billion ($790 million)
annually from fuel surcharges, had been keen to keep the
separate billing until fuel prices had moved to a sustainable
low.
Oil is now about 60 percent cheaper than it was at its June
peak, but Qantas said international air fares remained extremely
competitive and were significantly lower than when surcharges
were first introduced 10 years ago.
"If you look at the trends in global aviation over the past
decade, costs and competition have been increasing while fares
and airline margins have been falling," Qantas Chief Executive
Alan Joyce said in a statement.
The International Air Transport Association (IATA) estimates
that the net profit airlines make per passenger this year will
rise by just $1 compared with last year, from $6 to $7.
Joyce said Qantas would continue to price its fares
competitively, adding that lower oil prices could help put the
industry on a more sustainable footing.
"It means airlines are in a better position to invest in new
aircraft, new lounges and new routes that ultimately benefit
customers," he said.
