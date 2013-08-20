(Corrects date of Galicia train crash to July 25 in paragraph
9)
SYDNEY Aug 20 QBE Insurance,
Australia's biggest insurer, posted a 37 percent fall in
half-year net profit to $477 million, as the company continued
to pay out claims for previous years.
QBE has been grappling with hefty claims since a
disaster-filled 2011 - including storms, floods and earthquakes
from Australia to the United States - and low bond yields that
battered its profits and shares.
The company's first-half net profit of $477 million compared
with $760 million a year ago.
Cash profit of $590 million was down from $844 million a
year ago and below the $608.4 million expected by analysts,
according to Thomson Reuters data.
The company said claims for accidents in previous years
amounted to $178 million, while the previous corresponding half
was bolstered by significant gains on fixed interest securities.
The insurance profit margin slipped to 10.8 percent, from 13
percent a year ago.
Chief Executive John Neal said the company's gross written
premium and net earned premium will be lower than guidance for
2013 because of reductions in North America, but he said the
company is on track to reach its target of a 92 percent combined
operating ratio and an 11 percent insurance profit margin.
"We are making good progress in improving key capital ratios
and metrics," Neal said in a statement.
QBE said earlier this month it had set aside 2.75 million
euros ($3.64 million) for the immediate needs of those affected
by the July 25 train crash in Galicia in northwest Spain, which
left 79 people dead.
QBE may have to cover much higher costs of injury to third
parties and rail infrastructure, but only if its client, state
train operator Renfe, is found to bear responsibility for the
accident.
But it has said its exposure to any public event is limited
to $50 million because of reinsurance arrangements where it
sells on risk to other parties to hedge liability.
QBE shares last closed at A$17.03 ($15.58) on Monday. The
stock has risen around 32 percent over the past year.
($1 = 1.0931 Australian dollars)
(Reporting By Jane Wardell; Editing by Richard Pullin and Paul
