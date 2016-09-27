(Add strategy details, views on monetary policy)

SYDNEY, Sept 27 QIC, one of Australia's largest fund managers, is upbeat on debt issued by U.S. building companies and domestic utilities, but is bearish on Asian banks as negative yields from some sovereign bonds push investors to riskier assets.

"Shorter-dated utility bonds offer particularly attractive value considering solid credit fundamentals," said Susan Buckley, managing director of global liquid strategies at QIC in Brisbane. She sees companies operating in Australia as well placed to outperform other industry groups.

QIC, the investment arm of the state of Queensland, was part of an international group, including China Investment Corp, that won last week a hotly-contested bid for Australia's busiest port for nearly A$10 billion.

QIC, which has A$74 billion of assets under management, is also bullish on domestic energy companies whose credit spreads have deteriorated on speculation of ratings downgrades.

The fund manager anticipates debt issued by construction companies and banks in the United States, to outperform on a 12 to 18 month horizon, partly because of healthy housing indicators and U.S. government spending plans on roads, Buckley said in an interview with Reuters.

Some banks are also a favoured investment by QIC because of ongoing regulation to make lenders safer. Yet the fund manager, who has A$32 billion in cash and fixed income, is negative on Asian and Middle-Eastern financial institutions.

"We expect earnings pressure on account of deteriorating asset quality in China and negative rates in Japan, will weigh on Asian bank spreads over the next 12 months," said Buckley.

QIC said debt issued by banks in the Middle East will also struggle until oil stabilises and excess capacity falls.

QIC has recently increased the purchase of equity options as a hedge against a positive correlation between stocks and bonds, which historically have tended to move in opposite directions.

"This is seen as a smarter strategy versus owning more bonds at close to zero or negative yields," said Buckley.

"While bonds have traditionally been a defensive holding, they might not provide as much protection as we can see some scenarios where equities and bonds sell off together, particularly in a world where the limitations of easier monetary policy are becoming more evident," she said.

While QIC has bought sovereign bonds paying negative yields, its focus is set on high-quality income rather than capital gains.

Buckley said she expects the U.S. Federal Reserve to resume raising interest rates before the end of the year. Such a move would curb a rising Australian dollar, which QIC forecasts at around 72 cents by early next year. (Reporting by Cecile Lefort; Editing by Eric Meijer)