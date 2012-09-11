SYDNEY, Sept 11 Australia's resource-rich state
of Queensland raised taxes on coal miners on Tuesday aiming to
raise up to A$1.6 billion ($1.66 billion)in extra revenue, just
a day after miners announced cutbacks to deal with falling
prices and rising costs.
In a belt-tightening first budget, the Liberal National
Party (LNP) government announced about 14,000 public sector job
losses in an effort to return to surplus by 2013/14, after a run
of deficits.
From October, Queensland will increase the rate on coal
royalties to 12.5 percent for prices between A$100 and A$150 per
tonne, and to 15 percent for anything higher.
The state government said it would give the industry
certainty by guaranteeing no change to coal royalty rates for
the following 10 years.
($1 = 0.9650 Australian dollars)
