PERTH Jan 23 Embattled mining magnate Clive
Palmer said he has transferred A$250 million ($175 million) in
assets from two mining companies to his Queensland Nickel
refinery, in comments made in a television interview broadcast
on Saturday after the refinery went into voluntary
administration earlier this week.
Assets from two of Palmer's privately-held mining companies,
Waratah Coal and China First, including "proven" coal deposits,
were given to help Queensland Nickel Pty Ltd (QNI), Palmer said
in an interview with the Australian Broadcasting Corp.
The axing of 237 jobs at the refinery in Townsville last
week was an attempt to keep the company solvent, Palmer added.
"We're heroes, not villains," Palmer said, adding that
administrators would reveal the details of the pledged assets at
a creditors meeting slated for January 29.
Queensland Nickel is one of Australia's biggest nickel
refineries with a capacity of 35,000 tonnes a year. A slump in
the nickel price from nearly $30,000 a tonne in early 2011 to
less than $9,000 a tonne amid a mounting supply glut has pushed
it into financial difficulty.
QNI and the administrators, FTI Consulting, said earlier
this week that they intend to run the business as usual while
the company's future is reviewed.
Palmer told the ABC that he was confident the company would
be able to trade out of administration.
Palmer's purchase of Queensland Nickel from mining giant BHP
Billiton Ltd in 2009 was met with scepticism and
surprise after BHP said it could no longer make money. For
Christmas the following year, Palmer presented 55 of its workers
with a Mercedes Benz car and gave away 650 holidays to Fiji to
employees and their partners to celebrate a bumper year of
profitability.
