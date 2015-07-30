By Matt Siegel
| SYDNEY, July 30
SYDNEY, July 30 Months of relentless booing of
Aboriginal football great and anti-racism campaigner Adam Goodes
has ignited an uncomfortable public debate in Australia about
race and how the country treats its indigenous citizens.
Goodes, a 35-year-old veteran of the popular Australian
Football League (AFL) who was named Australian of the Year in
2014 for his rights work off the field, has twice won the
Brownlow Medal as the league's best and fairest player.
Nonetheless he has for years been targeted by spectators,
treatment that reached a fever pitch after he mimed throwing a
spear at opposing fans during a mid-game celebration in May.
After another tirade of jeers during a game in Perth last
weekend, Goodes has decided to take time out from football. He
has kept his own counsel on the issue, hoping it will die off if
starved of attention.
The unprecedented stream of vitriol has helped to draw
attention to one of contemporary Australia's most delicate
fault-lines - the often deplorable conditions facing many
Aborigines more than two centuries after colonisation.
Those directing their opprobrium at Goodes - in the stands,
on Internet comment boards and talk radio - say their target is
a unsporting player with a victim mentality.
Many, however, call that a thin veneer for racist behaviour
driven by anger over the attention Goodes has consistently drawn
to a thorny issue.
"I don't know what else you need to do in Australia to be a
good Australian," Andrew Ireland, CEO of Goodes' team the Sydney
Swans, told reporters on Thursday.
"What we're talking about is a really complex issue that's
currently sitting in the sports area and involves Adam, but I
think it's something that constantly is part of Australia, and
disappointingly so."
Aboriginal sports stars from other football codes have
backed Goodes, vowing to show their support with indigenous
dances on the playing field.
Linda Burney, chair of the Australian Rugby League's
Indigenous Council and deputy leader of the opposition Labor
party in News South Wales state, was quoted as saying in
Sydney's Daily Telegraph newspaper that the situation was
"bloody ugly".
"I think it is clearly racist and combines with tall poppy
syndrome. You have a proud indigenous man who puts his head up
... and this happens," she said, referring to a tendency in
Australia to cut successful people down to size.
"THIS MUST STOP"
Australia rarely talks publicly about the condition of its
roughly 700,000 indigenous citizens, who track near the bottom
of its 23 million citizens in almost every economic and social
indicator.
Aborigines are 12 times more likely than other Australians
to be imprisoned, live 10 years less on average and are nine
times as likely to have their children taken away by the state.
Alcoholism, drug addiction and suicide are rife.
Addressing these issues has proven tricky. A referendum to
recognise Aborigines in the constitution has been on hold for
years.
Goodes, whose mother was forcibly removed from home under a
government assimilation policy from 1910-1970, has been a
lightning rod for criticism.
Many trace the row to a 2013 incident in which he identified
a 13-year-old girl in the crowd who called him an "ape", leading
to her ejection from the stands. Many saw her as the real victim
and have never forgiven Goodes.
Controversial radio shock jock Alan Jones, who has convicted
of inciting racial hatred for his role in a series of race riots
in Sydney in 2005, summed up the anger against Goodes.
"You know, the man is always a victim," he told Australia's
Channel Seven TV network. "Then he became Australian of the Year
and tells us that we're all racists. Every time he speaks,
Australia is a racist nation."
New South Wales state Premier Mike Baird has accused
hecklers of crossing the line from good-natured ribbing to
something much darker.
"There are many things we pride ourselves on as Australians
... and good sportsmanship is right at the top of that list," he
wrote on Facebook. "The relentless booing of Adam Goodes breaks
this spirit of good sportsmanship. It must stop."
(Reporting by Matt Siegel; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)