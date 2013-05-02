SYDNEY May 2 Ramsay Health Care Ltd,
Australia's largest private hospital operator, is in talks to
invest in China's private healthcare market, banking on
increasing demand for quality healthcare from the country's
growing middle class.
Ramsay, which sealed a joint venture deal with Malaysia's
Sime Darby Bhd in March, has been reviewing
opportunities around Asia, particularly China, and expects to
make its move in the near future, Ramsay's managing director
Chris Rex said on Thursday.
"There are a number of potential opportunities in China,
which I would hope we would start to be able to execute over the
course of next two to three years," Rex told Reuters on the
sidelines of Macquarie Equities Conference in Sydney.
"There are lots of organisations, both government and
non-government, who are in the process of doing something and
want to link up with an international health player to make
things happen," Rex said, declining to talk about specific
parties.
China's healthcare sector has been overwhelmingly dominated
by government-owned public hospitals, and restrictions on
foreign ownership were only lifted at the end of 2011, according
to the country's top planning agency, the National Development
and Reform Commission.
"I think it's just uncharted territory, so whilst a lot of
regulations have changed to allow it to happen, to actually
execute that in a local circumstance is still to be tested," Rex
said.
China represents a "fantastic opportunity" for healthcare
companies around the world, with its emerging middle class and
aging population, he added.
Ramsay, which operates 116 hospitals across Australia, the
United Kingdom, France and Indonesia, was also was well
positioned to make further acquisitions with more than A$1
billion ($1 billion) in uncommitted debt facilities, Rex said.
