* Westpac, ANZ moves to relieve funding costs

* Critics say increases threaten RBA policy

* RBA surprised market by holding rates

* Greens say moves break social contract (Updates with 2nd bank increase, political reaction)

SYDNEY, Feb 10 Australia's Westpac Banking Corp and the Australia and New Zealand Banking Group said on Friday they would both raise mortgage rates to relieve funding costs, even though the country's central bank kept policy rates unchanged this week.

The decision to raise rates sparked political criticism that the commercial banks were threatening the monetary policy of the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA).

But the commercial banks, which in December signalled they would set rates outside of the RBA cycle, said funding costs were rising significantly with Westpac saying the cost of term deposits in the past four months had risen by around 0.30 percent.

"Increasing interest rates is never an easy decision," Westpac Group executive Jason Yetton said in a statement. "However, our move today reflects the increase in costs of banks raising money."

Westpac, Australia's third-largest lender, said it planned to raise its variable mortgage rate by 10 basis points to 7.46 percent from Feb. 20.

ANZ, the fourth-largest lender, will raise its standard variable mortgage rate from Feb. 17 by six basis points to 7.36 percent.

"Margins in retail and business banking have now been squeezed for a number of months," ANZ said in a statement.

"Our new monthly interest rate review process recognises that the Reserve Bank's cash rate alone is not an accurate reflection of bank funding costs, particularly since the global financial crisis, which has left all banks with the task of raising funds in volatile global markets and through stronger competition for deposits," said Philip Chronican, ANZ CEO for Australia.

Earlier this week, the central bank confounded market expectations by leaving its rates unchanged rather than cutting them. However, it left the door open for future cuts.

"The banks are breaking their social contract with the Australian people," said Greens Party Sen. Adam Bandt. "ANZ's decision is also a challenge to monetary policy at a time when the global economy may mean action is needed."

Australian Treasurer Wayne Swan was also critical of the rate hikes.

Speaking before the Westpac announcement, Swan said "I think ANZ customers will be absolutely ropeable with the ANZ," using slang for angry. "The fact is that the major banks in this country are very profitable. Their net interest margins are back to where they were prior to the global financial crisis."

Banking analysts said that the commercial banks' actions may eventually force the central bank to ease monetary policy.

"It's clear that bank funding costs have risen and if more do pass on those costs to customers in a broad-based way that will tend to tighten financial conditions in the economy," said Paul Bloxham, head of Australian economics at HSBC. "If the RBA then judges that conditions are tightening too much, it will respond by cutting the cash rate," he added.

Movements in mortgage rates have a big economic impact in Australia where more than 90 percent of all home loans are variable. More than a third of Australia's 8.5 million households have a mortgage.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a variable interest rate of 7.31 percent and National Australia Bank , which has vowed to have the lowest interest rate of the big four banks for the remainder of 2012, is at 7.30 percent.

A Commonwealth bank spokeswoman said the bank regularly reviews rates. NAB officials could not be immediately reached for comment.

For an average mortgage of A$300,000 ($324,200), a rise of 6 basis points equals an extra A$144 a year, said ANZ.

While Westpac said customers with an average mortgage of A$250,000 will see their repayments rise by A$192 a year.

($1=0.9254 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Amy Pyett and Michael Perry; Editing by Matt Driskill)