SYDNEY Dec 5 National Australia Bank,
the country's largest lender, cut its variable mortgage rate by
20 points, passing on part of a 25 basis point rate cut by the
central bank.
NAB is the first of Australia's big four lenders to cut
rates in a country where one-third of the population have a
mortgage. Mortgage rates are very sensitive in Australia, and
banks draw criticism for not passing on the full cut.
A 25 percent basis point cut reduces the monthly repayment
on a A$300,000 ($315,000) loan by about A$50.
($1 = 0.9541 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Narayanan Somasundaram; Editing by Richard
Pullin)