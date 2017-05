SYDNEY Oct 26 S&P Global Ratings on Wednesday said it had affirmed the AA+ long-term and A-1+ short-term issuer credit ratings on the State of Western Australia and the outlook on the long-term rating remained negative.

The agency said the affirmation reflected its view that the state's cash operating deficits would be temporary and its debt would remain moderate, despite a weaker revenue outlook since last year.

