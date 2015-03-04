SYDNEY, March 4 Australia's market watchdog will
look into an odd spike in the local dollar moments before the
central bank announced its rate decision the previous day, the
Reserve Bank of Australia said on Wednesday.
The Australian dollar started to rally more than half a
minute before the RBA surprised some by not cutting its cash
rate on Tuesday, wrong footing those investors who had
positioned for an easing.
The move sparked talk of a leak, but the RBA said it has
verified that the rate decision was published "exactly" at the
scheduled time of 0330 GMT on Tuesday and according to
"appropriate procedures".
The Australian Securities & Investments Commission (ASIC),
the country's corporate, markets and financial services
regulator, has been made aware of the matter and is looking into
it, an RBA spokesperson told Reuters.
(Reporting by Ian Chua; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)