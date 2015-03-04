(Adds details, comment from trader, Treasurer)
By Ian Chua
SYDNEY, March 4 Australia's market watchdog will
look into a curious spike in the local dollar moments before the
central bank announced its rate decision the previous day, the
Reserve Bank of Australia said on Wednesday.
The Australian dollar started to rally in the minute before
0330 GMT on Tuesday, when the RBA announced it was not cutting
its cash rate, wrong footing those investors who had positioned
for an easing.
The currency jumped nearly half a U.S. cent to around
$0.7823 before the rate announcement and went on to hit
a session high of $0.7845 after the decision was published. The
Aussie has since pulled back slightly and was last at $0.7819.
The early move happened at a time when the market was
particularly thin. Traders were mostly sidelined given the high
uncertainty surrounding the outcome of this policy meeting, so
the sudden spike just moments before the decision has raised
eyebrows.
Unsurprisingly, it brought back memories of a recent case
when an employee of the Australian Bureau of Statistics leaked
sensitive data to a National Australia Bank employee
who then used that information to predict fluctuations in the
Australian dollar.
Both were arrested by the Australian Federal Police over
insider trading offences that authorities said netted them A$7
million ($5.5 million) on the foreign exchange derivatives
market.
The RBA, however, said it has verified that the rate
decision was published "exactly" at the scheduled time of 0330
GMT on Tuesday and according to "appropriate procedures".
The RBA announces its rate decision on its website and
through agencies such as Thomson Reuters, which have provided
the central bank with direct publication control to certain
parts of their platforms.
The Australian Securities & Investments Commission (ASIC),
the country's corporate, markets and financial services
regulator, has been made aware of the matter and is looking into
it, an RBA spokesperson told Reuters.
"In this day and age of electronic trading, there could be
footprints and information which presumably would allow ASIC to
investigate. In the olden days when it was word of mouth, it
might have been harder," said a foreign exchange trader, who
declined to be identified due to the sensitivity of the matter
"We've had flash crashes in markets before and various other
events, who knows what drove this?"
Treasurer Joe Hockey said he had spoken to RBA Governor
Glenn Stevens about the matter.
"Obviously I was, like he was, concerned about reports that
there have been extraordinary trades before the release of the
Reserve Bank decision yesterday," Hockey told reporters.
"He advised me that he had spoken to ASIC about the matter.
I'm satisfied that that investigation will be properly
undertaken."
($1 = 1.2794 Australian dollars)
