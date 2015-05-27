SYDNEY May 27 The global fund management
business has grown so vast that it poses risks to financial
stability and might need to be regulated more tightly, just as
banks are, a top Australian central banker said on Wednesday.
Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Deputy Governor Philip Lowe
said assets in managed funds had surged globally in recent years
to around an estimated $75 trillion, equal to about 55 percent
of all the assets held by banks.
Many of these funds allowed investors to take their money
out at short notice even when the underlying assets were not
very liquid, and were likely to be even less liquid at times of
market stress.
"The underlying concern is not that these vehicles will be
unable to meet their obligations to their investors, but rather
that they could serve to spread distress across the broader
financial system," Lowe told a Thomson-Reuters conference on
regulation.
As a result, policy makers were considering what role
greater regulation should play in the industry.
"Relevant issues here include: how prescriptive any
liquidity regulations should be; what are the merits of
alternatives to fund freezes, such as exit fees and liquidity
gates; and what, if any, role should the central bank play when
markets freeze and normally liquid assets cannot be traded."
Lowe said regulators were also considering whether the risks
would be any different if investment portfolios were managed
directly by individual investors, rather than by asset managers.
Lowe provided a few recommendations drawn from the
Australia's experience with runs on asset funds.
Investors needed to understand fully that access to their
money could be restricted during times of market stress and that
funds should have clear rules about the freezing of redemptions.
Bank-managed funds should be clearly separated from their
parent banks, said Lowe, so that investors know the fund does
not carry a bank guarantee. Unit prices in funds need to be
updated much more frequently, and most in Australia are now
update daily.
(Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Eric Meijer)