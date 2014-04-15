CANBERRA, April 15 Australia's bond market is
likely to take more lending business away from banks as tighter
banking regulations make market-based finance relatively
cheaper, a top central banker said on Tuesday.
Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Assistant Governor Guy
Debelle said corporate bond issuance had already increased
markedly, both onshore and abroad, with investors happier to buy
lower-rated and longer-term debt.
Australian corporates had sold A$35.1 billion ($33 billion)
of paper since the start of 2013 while domestic issuance of debt
rated BBB+ to BBB- was the strongest on record.
"While bank-based finance remains dominant today, in the
future we may well see the Australian financial system move to
more market-based sources of finance, particularly bond
issuance," Debelle said in a speech.
Tighter global regulations on banks, including requirements
for holding more liquid assets, had raised their cost of
funding, he said.
"As a result, market-based sources of finance are now more
cost effective for a wider range of companies and one would
expect them to respond to this with increased bond issuance."
Debelle noted offshore demand for Australian paper remained
strong, with foreigners holding more than 80 percent of
outstanding corporate bonds and over 65 percent of Federal
government debt.
The outstanding stock of government debt is expected to
swell to more than A$600 billion by 2016/17, up from less than
A$200 billion before the global financial crisis. Yet Australia
is still one of only 13 sovereigns rated triple-A by Standard &
Poor's, making its bonds attractive to offshore investors.
"A sizeable share of this demand comes from official reserve
managers who are attracted to the relatively higher yield on
Australian government bonds, the high and stable credit rating
of the Australian government and Australia's strong and stable
economic performance," said Debelle.
Even the market for residential mortgage-backed securities
(RMBS) was returning to normal after suffering badly in the
fallout from the financial crisis.
Total Australian dollar issuance in 2013 was only exceeded
by issuance in the two and a half years immediately preceding
the onset of the crisis. Debelle estimated around 40 percent of
each RMBS sale in 2013 was taken by offshore investors.
"Foreign investor demand for Australian RMBS has been quite
high, reflecting the lack of supply of RMBS in foreign markets,
the global search for yield, and confidence in the high quality
of the underlying collateral of Australian RMBS," he said.
(Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Eeic Meijer)