SYDNEY Nov 21 Chinese demand for Australian
resources is likely to stay strong over the long run as the
Asian giant continues to urbanise and mature into a consumer-led
economy, a top central banker said on Friday.
The Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) head of economic
research, Alexandra Heath, acknowledged that slower growth in
China and a rapid increase in the supply of coal and iron ore
had pressured resource prices in recent months.
Yet the urbanisation of the population still had a long way
to run and would lift demand for steel, food and energy.
"The Chinese economy is continuing to evolve in ways that
will support demand for resources, and the sheer size of the
economy suggests that these demand forces will, over the medium
to long term, remain strong," Heath told a mining conference.
China is the single largest market for Australian
commodities, taking over 40 percent of its exports.
The two countries signed a free trade agreement just this
week that lowers or removes tariffs on a host of Australian
commodities while opening the Chinese service sector to
competition.
Heath said RBA research suggested China's demand for steel
was yet to peak, in part because residential construction was
shifting to taller more feature-packed buildings.
As an example, she noted a 50-floor building required
roughly double the amount of steel per square metre as a
15-floor building.
Consumer demand was also expected to become more
steel-intensive. In particular, motor vehicle ownership in China
was a fraction of the levels in the United States and as that
grew, so would the demand for steel.
"Given the competitiveness of Australian production in a
number of commodities, China is likely to be a large market for
Australian resource exports for some time to come," said Heath.
