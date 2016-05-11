SYDNEY May 12 Australia's central bank will conclude its comprehensive review of card payments regulation at a meeting next week and announce a final set of standards soon afterwards, a Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) official said on Thursday.

In a speech titled "The Card Payments Review", Malcolm Edey, assistant governor (financial system), gave little else away, saying he did not want to "pre-empt" any decisions that may emerge from the meeting. He made no mention of monetary policy.

The RBA's Payments System Board presented a preliminary assessment in December and has since received over 40 substantive submissions and held more than 50 stakeholder meetings, Edey said.

"I expect the board will decide on a final set of standards at its meeting next week, with an announcement to follow soon afterwards," he said. (Reporting by Ian Chua; Editing by Leslie Adler)