MELBOURNE Nov 15 Household debt in Australia is
at a record high and it is not in the public interest to
encourage further borrowing, central bank Governor Philip Lowe
said on Tuesday, in another sign that the bank might be done
cutting interest rates for now.
The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) left interest rates at a
record low of 1.5 percent at its policy meeting this month,
sounding optimistic about the economy and more confident that
inflation would pick up.
"There remain reasonable prospects that inflation will
return to around average levels over the next couple of years,"
Lowe said at a business dinner in Melbourne.
Lowe spoke about challenges to the outlook and managing
them, while adding that the RBA's central scenario for the A$1.6
trillion economy was a "relatively positive one."
Rising household debt, equivalent to 185 percent of annual
disposable income, needed a close watch.
"It is important that we avoid a build-up of financial
imbalances in household balance sheets," Lowe said.
"It is unlikely to be in the public interest, given current
projections for the economy, to encourage a noticeable rise in
household indebtedness, even if doing so might encourage
slightly faster consumption growth in the short term."
Analysts have long suspected the RBA would be loathe to cut
rates again to avoid fuelling yet more borrowing. Futures
markets <0#YIB:> imply only a 12 percent chance of another
policy easing by mid-2017.
In his speech, Lowe also emphasised the need for stronger
public finances but added that budget repair should not come at
the expense of infrastructure spending.
Earlier, the International Monetary Fund said Australia's
government should consider slowing its path to a balanced budget
and instead spend more on growth boosting infrastructure
projects.
Since the global financial crisis, the budget has been in
deficit with net debt seen expanding to 19.2 percent of gross
domestic product by 2017/18. A balanced budged is not expected
until 2020/21.
(Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Kim Coghill)