SYDNEY, June 10 Australia's top central banker said on Wednesday the pace of house price increase in Sydney was "crazy" and "acutely concerning", though he noted markets in other major cities were not nearly as hot.

Answering questions after a speech on the economy, Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Governor Glenn Stevens said the scale of home price increases was a social problem that needed to be addressed through structural change.

However, he would not be drawn on whether the risks from home prices would be enough on their own to prevent the central bank from cutting interest rates any further.

Stevens earlier said the RBA was open to further easing in rates if that would contribute to sustainable growth in the economy. (Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Kim Coghill)