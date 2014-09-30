* RBA officials to appear before Senate committee on Oct 2
* Focus on measures to cool lending for housing investment
* Borrowing for investment growing at fastest pace in over 6
years
By Wayne Cole
SYDNEY, Sept 30 Top officials from Australia's
central bank will appear before lawmakers on Thursday to answer
questions on the housing market, just as data shows lending for
investment growing at its fastest pace in over six years.
The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) last week surprised many
by saying it was considering tougher rules on lending for
housing investment given rapid loan growth and rising home
prices.
That led Senators to invite the central bank to a
hastily-arranged committee meeting to discuss the new measures
with an eye to making sure they would not harm housing
affordability or the supply of new homes.
Attending will be RBA Assistant Governor Malcolm Edey, who
looks after the financial system as a whole, and Luci Ellis the
head of its financial stability unit. The meeting starts at 8.30
a.m. on Thursday, or 2230 GMT on Wednesday.
The central bank last week warned that record low rates and
intense competition among banks have fuelled growth in lending
for investor housing that was making the market "unbalanced".
The bank is worried that rapid lending growth would push up
prices ever faster and lead to a speculative bust sometime down
the track.
Home prices in Sydney were up over 16 percent in the year to
August, according to figures from property consultant RP Data,
while Melbourne boasted gains of almost 12 percent.
Figures out on Tuesday showed lending to buy investment
properties accelerated yet further in August, to be up 9.2
percent on the same month last year. That was the fastest pace
of growth since April 2008, though still well below the lofty
peaks seen in the early 2000s.
The RBA even softened its long standing opposition to using
macro-prudential measures that aim to limit the build up of
leverage and risk-taking in the banking system as a whole rather
than just at individual banks.
As a result, the RBA said it was discussing with the
Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA) "additional
steps that might be taken to reinforce sound lending practices,
particularly for lending to investors."
Such steps would likely focus on greater interest rate
buffers for investor loans, increased capital provisions against
such loans, and reduced exposure to geographical areas with
investor concentration, said Su-Lin Ong, a senior economist at
RBC Capital Markets.
"The RBA's discomfort on the housing front has clearly
increased recently," she said.
Yet the central bank would not want to risk snuffing out the
housing recovery completely since it is providing a critical
offset to weakness in Australia's mining sector.
"The strong residential construction upswing currently
underway is, undoubtedly, the brightest spot of this patchy
economy and key in generating employment, expenditure, and
confidence," added Ong.
"The RBA wants investors to participate, but possibly not to
the extent that is emerging at present and with rising leverage.
Finding the right balance may prove difficult."
