SYDNEY Oct 9 Australia's regulators are keeping
a close eye on bank lending for investment properties as risks
are building in the sector, a top central bank official said on
Thursday.
The Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) head of financial
stability, Luci Ellis, said risks were mainly growing in Sydney
and Melbourne, with almost half of all new financing for
investors rather than owner-occupiers.
"Obviously that can't continue forever," Ellis told a
conference on dysfunction in capital markets.
"We obviously need to keep a close eye on market
developments, including lending standards," she added. "Banks
and other lenders need to consider the risks they are taking on,
not just from individual loans, but from the collective effects
of lending decisions on the system as a whole."
The Australian Prudential Regulation Authority, which
oversees the banks, is consulting with the RBA on whether it
should adopt macroprudential rules aimed to limit the build up
of leverage and risk-taking in the banking system as a whole,
rather than just at individual banks.
"In doing so, it will balance the advantages and
disadvantages in the context of financial system stability,
safety, and efficiency, and it will consider how those measures
can best be targeted," said Ellis.
The RBA was called before a Senate committee hearing last
week to explain why new regulations might be needed, with
lawmakers anxious that any steps not hamper housing
affordability or an ongoing revival in home building.
The central bank has been worried that speculation by
investors could result in an upward spiral in house prices that
might eventually end badly, so hurting household wealth and
consumption.
