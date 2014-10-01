SYDNEY Oct 2 Australia's central bank on
Thursday repeated that it was considering steps to tighten
lending standards, particularly for investment housing, but gave
no timeline for when any steps might be taken.
"We are discussing with APRA steps that might be taken to
reinforce sound lending practices, particularly for investor
finance, though not necessarily limited to that," said Reserve
Bank of Australia (RBA) Assistant Governor Malcolm Edey.
"Our discussions with APRA and other agencies on these
matters are ongoing, and there will be more to say about them in
due course," he told a Senate inquiry on home affordability.
The RBA last week surprised many by saying it was
considering tougher rules on lending for housing investment
given rapid loan growth and rising home prices.
(Reporting by Wayne Cole)