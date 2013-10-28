(Adds details, market reaction)
* Stevens: Australian dollar unusually high, not supported
by fundamentals
* Seems likely A$ will be "materially lower" sometime in
future
* Lower currency would help ease squeeze on trade-exposed
sector of economy
By Wayne Cole
SYDNEY, Oct 29 Australia's top central banker on
Tuesday said it was likely the Australian dollar would
fall materially in the future given the country's declining
terms of trade, a shift that would be welcomed to trade-exposed
sectors of the domestic economy.
Speaking at an investment conference, Reserve Bank of
Australia (RBA) Governor Glenn Stevens also played down concerns
about a possible bubble in housing prices, though he did caution
borrowers and lenders against getting too carried away.
Stevens also had words of caution for foreign exchange
investors, saying the recent rise in the Australian dollar had
come from levels that were already "unusually high".
"These levels of the exchange rate are not supported by
Australia's relative levels of costs and productivity," said
Stevens.
"Moreover, the terms of trade are likely to fall, not rise,
from here. So it seems quite likely that at some point in the
future the Australian dollar will be materially lower than it is
today."
The Australian dollar fell about a third of a U.S. cent in
reaction to his comments, hitting a session low of $0.9541
.
The local currency has climbed almost 8 percent against the
U.S. dollar in the last couple of months, in large part due to
the Federal Reserve's decision to delay the tapering of its
asset purchasing program.
Indeed, Stevens noted that when the Fed did finally start to
wind back its stimulus, this would lessen some of the policy
difficulties that the RBA itself was facing.
The central bank has long favoured a lower Australian dollar
as it would help support the economy in the face of a slowdown
in mining investment.
Stevens noted that the outlook for business investment more
broadly was still subdued and it might be "a while yet" before
there was any conclusive evidence of a change there.
That muted outlook is one reason many economists believe the
central bank might yet have to cut interest rates again from an
already record low of 2.5 percent.
Stevens said rises in share and house prices in the past few
months had helped lift business and household confidence, though
it was too early to say if this would feed through to higher
spending and investment.
While the increase in home prices has revived talk of a
bubble, Stevens said it was too early to signal any "great
concern" on this development.
Stevens said some rise in prices was normal and needed to
provide an incentive to build more homes. Growth in mortgage
credit had also remained subdued, suggesting that the gains in
prices were not fuelled by excessive borrowing.
Still, he cautioned borrowers and lenders not to get carried
away in the housing market and urged banks to maintain strong
lending standards.
(Reporting by Wayne Cole, editing by G Crosse and Sandra Maler)