* RBA says prepared to respond to major changes to economic
outlook
* RBA says economy still recording reasonable growth
* Sees mining investment boom peaking in next year or two
Aug 24 Australia's central bank chief signalled
on Friday that interest rates are likely to stay on hold unless
there was a drastic change to its optimistic outlook for the
economy.
Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Governor Glenn Stevens said
the resource-rich economy was growing close to trend and
inflation was consistent with its 2-3 percent target band,
although he conceded the global environment was still weak.
"At a time of significant global uncertainty, and of
important structural changes in the Australian economy, the
degree of confidence we can attach to particular forecasts is,
unavoidably, reduced," he told lawmakers in his twice-yearly
parliamentary testimony in Canberra.
"We remain prepared to respond to significant deviations
from the central outlook, to the extent that it is prudent and
possible to do so, within the framework that aims to foster
sustainable growth and inflation at 2-3 per cent over time."
Stevens reiterated that it was too early to tell the effects
of past interest rate cuts. The RBA has lowered its cash rate by
125 basis points since November to 3.5 percent.
Stevens' comments came just days after BHP Billiton
, the world's biggest miner, shelved two expansion plans
in Australia worth at least $40 billion, sparking fears the
country's mining boom had come to an end.
The government had been quick to soothe those concerns.
Finance Minister Penny Wong said on Thursday there was still
over half a trillion dollars worth of mining investments in the
pipeline, with half at the advanced stages of development.
Stevens repeated the central bank expects mining investments
to continue strongly and only peak sometime in 2013/14. The
decline was then seen offset by a ramp-up in resource exports as
well as a gradual strengthening in some parts of the non-mining
economy.
(Reporting by Ian Chua; Editing by John Mair)