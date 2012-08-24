* Stevens says sees no evidence that mining boom is over
* Says RBA has not intervened to bring down value of A$
* Says prepared to respond to major changes to economic
outlook
By Ian Chua
Aug 24 Australia's central bank chief said on
Friday there was no sign the mining boom is over and signalled
that interest rates are likely to stay on hold unless there is a
drastic change to its optimistic outlook for the economy.
Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Governor Glenn Stevens said
the resource-rich economy was growing at its potential and
inflation was consistent with its 2-3 percent target band,
although he conceded the global environment was still weak.
"I probably describe myself as cautiously optimistic. I have
tried to get people to see the glass half full rather than half
empty, because I do think we risk talking ourselves into more
gloom than we really should," he told lawmakers in his
twice-yearly parliamentary testimony in Canberra.
Stevens reiterated that it was too early to tell the effects
of past interest rate cuts. The RBA has lowered its cash rate by
125 basis points since November to 3.5 percent.
But he said the bank was prepared to respond to any
"significant deviations" to its central outlook.
Financial markets took his comments in their stride with the
Australian dollar little changed at $1.0437. Interbank
futures <0#YIB:> were flat, implying a scant 16 percent chance
of a rate cut at the Sept 4 policy meeting.
Over a 12-month period, the market still has around 50 basis
points worth of cuts priced in.
Stevens' comments came just days after BHP Billiton
, the world's biggest miner, shelved two expansion plans
in Australia worth at least $40 billion, prompting Resources
Minister Martin Ferguson to declare: "You've got to understand,
the resources boom is over. We've done well - A$270bn in
investment -- the envy of the world," he said, sparking fears
the country's mining boom had come to an end.
The government was quick to soothe those concerns. Finance
Minister Penny Wong said on Thursday there was still over half a
trillion dollars worth of mining investments in the pipeline,
with half at the advanced stages of development.
"I don't myself think that at least at this point, I've seen
evidence to cause us to mark down that side of the outlook
materially," Stevens said.
He said there are many projects in the pipeline and believed
some shouldn't be done "because if they are attempted, there is
already pressure on the cost side for resource companies doing
what they are doing."
He repeated the central bank's view that the
once-in-a-century mining investment boom would probably peak in
the next year or two.
That eventual decline was then seen offset by a ramp-up in
resource exports as well as a gradual strengthening in some
parts of the non-mining economy like residential construction.
NO INTERVENTION
BHP had blamed a high Australian dollar, falling commodity
prices and soaring development costs for pulling the projects.
Stevens said the central bank had not intervened to bring
down the value of the Australian dollar, noting such a move
would be a very big call.
The central bank has said before that part of the reason for
the currency's resilience was due to robust foreign demand for
Australia's top-rated government bonds.
On China, Australia's single biggest export market, Stevens
said growth there looked to have slowed to a more sustainable
pace, although the impact on commodity prices was still being
worked through the markets.
Overall, Stevens said Australia is forecast to grow at close
to trend pace, albeit with a different composition from that
seen in the past year or two, and inflation consistent with the
target.
