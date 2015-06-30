LONDON, June 30 Central banks globally are
finding monetary policy has less power to boost demand than
could be wished, while also posing a risk to financial
stability, the head of Australia's central bank said on Tuesday.
Speaking in London on central banking since the global
financial crisis, Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Governor Glenn
Stevens said super-easy policies had led to more risk-taking in
financial markets, yet not so much in the real economy.
"Corporations sit on stockpiles of cash, in many cases
apparently reluctant to accept lower returns on investment
projects in spite of the lowest cost of debt funding ever seen,"
he said.
"Capital is returned to shareholders, who are frequently
faced with alternative options earning even less than the money
would have earned in the corporation."
Households also seemed reluctant to borrow more, given that
levels of leverage were already high in many countries.
"If there has been a persistent shift in attitudes to debt,
spending and saving, then monetary policy's weaker ability to
generate short-term growth might just be part of the 'new
normal'," said Stevens.
Indeed, Stevens cautioned that by encouraging the build-up
of leverage, easy monetary policies might only create new
imbalances in the financial sector.
This is a favourite topic of Stevens, who has repeatedly
questioned whether rate cuts, on their own, could fully revive
Australia's sluggish economy.
The central bank trimmed rates to a record low of 2 percent
in May but has sounded wary of easing any more.
(Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Alan Raybould)