BRISBANE Aug 14 Australia's labour market has been performing better than expected this year and there are good reasons to believe unemployment will remain steady through 2016, a top central banker said on Friday.

Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Assistant Governor Christopher Kent cited a number of reasons for the resilience of employment, from slower population growth to low wages and a pick in the labour-intensive services sector.

"These developments suggest that there will be slightly less spare capacity in the labour market than earlier anticipated," Kent said in a speech at an economics lunch.

"In particular, we expect the unemployment rate to be little changed from recent levels over the next 18 months or so, before declining in 2017."

The central bank had thought the jobless rate would continue to rise this year to at least 6.5 percent, but instead it has held to a tight range of 6.0 to 6.3 percent.

Kent said slower population growth, largely through reduced immigration, looked to have played some part and he expected estimates of the size of labour force to be revised lower in coming data. That meant, in turn, that labour productivity was likely being underestimated.

Unusually weak growth in wages was also playing a part by making labour more cost-competitive, he added. Indeed, the last time wages had been so subdued was during the recession of the early 1990s when unemployment was much higher.

Faster growth in labour-intensive sectors of the economy also looked to have boosted employment, said Kent, who heads the central bank's economics unit.

It was possible that government data were overstating employment or perhaps understating economic growth, he added. Yet, a range of other statistics and surveys supported the healthier background in the labour market.

"The improvement in labour demand is consistent with the rise in consumption growth, strong dwelling investment and an increasing contribution to GDP from net services exports," said Kent.

"It is also apparent in improvements in survey measures of business conditions, vacancies and employment in the service sectors." (Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Eric Meijer)