BRISBANE Aug 14 Australia's labour market has
been performing better than expected this year and there are
good reasons to believe unemployment will remain steady through
2016, a top central banker said on Friday.
Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Assistant Governor
Christopher Kent cited a number of reasons for the resilience of
employment, from slower population growth to low wages and a
pick in the labour-intensive services sector.
"These developments suggest that there will be slightly less
spare capacity in the labour market than earlier anticipated,"
Kent said in a speech at an economics lunch.
"In particular, we expect the unemployment rate to be little
changed from recent levels over the next 18 months or so, before
declining in 2017."
The central bank had thought the jobless rate would continue
to rise this year to at least 6.5 percent, but instead it has
held to a tight range of 6.0 to 6.3 percent.
Kent said slower population growth, largely through reduced
immigration, looked to have played some part and he expected
estimates of the size of labour force to be revised lower in
coming data. That meant, in turn, that labour productivity was
likely being underestimated.
Unusually weak growth in wages was also playing a part by
making labour more cost-competitive, he added. Indeed, the last
time wages had been so subdued was during the recession of the
early 1990s when unemployment was much higher.
Faster growth in labour-intensive sectors of the economy
also looked to have boosted employment, said Kent, who heads the
central bank's economics unit.
It was possible that government data were overstating
employment or perhaps understating economic growth, he added.
Yet, a range of other statistics and surveys supported the
healthier background in the labour market.
"The improvement in labour demand is consistent with the
rise in consumption growth, strong dwelling investment and an
increasing contribution to GDP from net services exports," said
Kent.
"It is also apparent in improvements in survey measures of
business conditions, vacancies and employment in the service
sectors."
(Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Eric Meijer)