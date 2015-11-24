SYDNEY Nov 24 Australia's top central banker on
Tuesday laid out a generally upbeat outlook for the economy over
the next couple of years, but at the same time castigated
markets for overreacting to minute changes in forecasts which
were by their very nature imprecise.
Rather, Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Governor Glenn
Stevens urged a greater focus on larger global forces including
demographics and technological change.
"One can't help but observe that, in common discussion
about the economic outlook, we too often ignore the influence of
demography," Stevens told a dinner of business economists.
Instead, there was far too much focus on every change in the
RBA's economic forecasts no matter how small.
"This fervent desire for precision is not supported by any
demonstrated accuracy of economic forecasts," said Stevens.
"Its cousin, a hankering for policy fine-tuning, is barely,
if at all, better supported by the historical outcomes of
economic policymaking," he added.
The central bank has recently resisted pressure to cut
interest rates again from already record lows of 2 percent and
expressed doubt that easier policy would do much good.
Stevens did reiterate that there would be scope to move
again if needed given inflation was surprisingly restrained.
Yet he also said the fundamentals were already in place for
a pick up in economic growth over the next couple of years.
"A number of data points over recent months suggest that
prospects for firmer conditions in the non-mining economy are
improving," he said.
Surveys of business activity were above long-run averages
and firms seemed to have stepped up their hiring. Employment,
hours worked, and vacancies were all rising and unemployment had
been stable for months.
On the longer term outlook globally, Stevens noted China's
demographics were not favourable with the total working-age
population set to shrink over the years ahead.
In contrast, India's working age population would exceed
China's within a decade and make the country a much more
prominent actor in the global economy.
Stevens reckoned global interest rates would remain very low
for much of the decade ahead, even if the Federal Reserve soon
raised U.S. rates as was likely.
A world of low rates would make it harder to ensure adequate
retirement incomes, perhaps leading people to take more risks in
their portfolios.
"Part and parcel of the same adjustment may be higher real
wages for the smaller proportion of the population that is
working," said Stevens. "These changes, driven by demographics,
may require some adjustment to our collective thinking about
what is 'normal'."
(Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Eric Meijer)