SYDNEY Aug 10 The head of Australia's central
bank on Wednesday said he favoured retaining the current
inflation target of 2 percent to 3 percent and warned against
lowering it just because actual inflation looked like
undershooting for a while.
Answering questions after a speech on the limits of monetary
policy, Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Governor Glenn Stevens
said there was only a low risk of the bank needing to take
unconventional measures such as negative rates.
Underlying inflation is currently running at 1.5 percent and
is forecast to remain under the target band for another two
years or more, leading to some speculation the RBA might lower
the band.
