SYDNEY Nov 21 Australia's top central banker on
Thursday said he was "open-minded" on whether to intervene to
try and push the Australian dollar lower, escalating a
rhetorical campaign against the painfully high currency.
Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Glenn Stevens has long
complained that the currency is fundamentally overvalued and
needs to fall to help the domestic economy cope with a cooling
mining boom.
On Thursday he went a step further by canvassing the case
for the central bank itself selling the local dollar.
"Overall, in this episode so far, the Bank has not been
convinced that large-scale intervention clearly passed the test
of effectiveness versus cost. But that doesn't mean we will
always eschew intervention," Stevens told the Australian
Business Economists' annual dinner.
"In fact we remain open-minded on the issue," he added. "Our
position has long been, and remains, that foreign exchange
intervention can, judiciously used in the right circumstances,
be effective and useful."
The local dollar, known in markets as the Aussie, has been
holding around $0.9300 this week, having been as high as $0.9758
in October and as low as $0.8848 in August. Even at the low
point, the RBA had argued the currency was an uncomfortable
burden for trade-exposed sectors of the economy.
Stevens has mused on the prospects for intervention before
but always came down against it.
Indeed, in his speech he noted there would be costs to the
RBA as any foreign assets bought through intervention would
certainly yield much less than Australian debt.
It would also open the central bank to "very large valuation
risks", should the local dollar not fall as intended, he said.
GLOBAL FORCES
To be effective, any intervention would have to work with
fundamentals and not against them, Stevens said, noting there
were powerful global forces at work keeping the currency high.
One such force was the massive increase in Australia's terms
of trade - what it gets for its resource exports compared with
what it pays for imports - over the past decade.
This shift had been so large and so persistent that it was
no longer clear that the Aussie would return to levels that used
to be considered "normal" around 70 U.S. cents.
"Notwithstanding that, in my view, the Australian dollar is
probably above its longer run equilibrium at present, it is far
from clear that we can assume that the mean level we saw in the
1980s to the early 2000s will be the relevant one in the
future," said Stevens.
Other forces holding the Aussie up included Australia's top
notch triple-A credit rating which has made its debt attractive
to foreign central banks and sovereign wealth funds.
A lot of offshore money has also flooded into Australia's
booming mining sector in recent years, Stevens added.
A further complicating factor, Stevens cited, was the
extraordinary monetary policy stimulus being undertaken in the
United States, Japan and the euro zone, which has tended to
depress their currencies.
While the RBA has cut its cash rate to a record low of 2.5
percent, that is well above the near-zero rates seen in many
major economies.
Many analysts suspect the central bank would prefer not to
cut rates again, in part to avoid inflating a bubble in
Australian home prices, and instead rely on a drop in the Aussie
to support the domestic economy.
