BRIEF-Xi'An Hongsheng Technology to swing to profit in FY 2016
* Sees FY 2016 net profit to be 2 million yuan to 5 million yuan
SYDNEY, June 27 There is no sign of a speculative credit bubble in Australia's house prices, Reserve Bank of Australia Assistant Governor of Economics Christopher Kent said on Friday.
Kent said he saw a robust rise in dwelling investment ahead in response to low rates and given solid population growth. However, he said he would not want house prices to keep rising 10 percent a year, year after year.
Kent was speaking in Sydney to the House of Representatives Standing Committee. (Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Paul Tait)
* Sees FY 2016 net profit to be 2 million yuan to 5 million yuan
* FY net profit of 61.5 million Swiss francs ($61.70 million)
DUBAI, Jan 24 Gulf stock markets may consolidate on Tuesday amid a lack of fresh, positive factors, though Saudi Arabia could continue a rebound that began on Monday.