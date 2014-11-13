SYDNEY Nov 13 A top Australian central banker on Thursday repeated that intervention to lower the Australian dollar remained an option, though he showed no sign it was being considered in any way.

Answering questions after giving a speech in Sydney, Assistant Governor Christopher Kent was asked if intervention had been ruled out. He noted that RBA Governor Glenn Stevens had stated in the past that intervention was an option and that it would not be sensible to rule it out completely.

The central bank has consistently said there would be a very high bar for intervention and has not undertaken any action in currency markets in recent years.

The mere mention of intervention did knock the local dollar down briefly, but it soon recovered to above 87 U.S. cents . (Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)