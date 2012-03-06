PRESS DIGEST- British Business - June 12
June 12 - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SYDNEY, March 7 Australia will see a very substantial increase in resource exports over the next few years, the country's central bank deputy governor said on Wednesday.
Speaking at an industry group conference in Sydney, Philip Lowe also said he was surprised by the market's negative reaction to China's growth target, which he said was 'good news' as Beijing was turning to a more sustainable growth model based on domestic demand.
Chinese Premier Wen Jiabao on Monday cut his nation's 2012 growth target to an eight-year low of 7.5 percent and made boosting consumer demand the year's first priority.
June 12 - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
PARIS, June 11 Emmanuel Macron's fledgling party seized a big lead in the French parliamentary election first round on Sunday, projected results polls showed, setting the president on course for a massive majority to push through his pro-business reforms.