SYDNEY, March 5 A top Australian central banker on Thursday said low interest rates were proving less effective in spurring economic activity than in the past, in part because extraordinary easy policies globally were keeping the local dollar high.

Philip Lowe, Deputy Governor of Australia's Reserve Bank, emphasised that monetary policy was still playing an important role in supporting activity, which was why the bank cut rates to a record low of 2.25 percent in February.

However, changing attitudes to debt and savings, a global trend to slower wages growth and the wave of easing by other major central banks was "complicating" the RBA's task.

"The scale of global monetary stimulus means that our exchange rate remains relatively high given the state of our overall economy," Lowe told an economic conference organised by Goldman Sachs.

"The end result here is that global developments have left us with a higher exchange rate and lower interest rates than would otherwise have been the case," he added. "We may not like this configuration, but developments abroad give us little choice."

The RBA skipped on a chance at further easing at its March policy this week, but financial markets are still wagering it will cut again, likely in May.

Lowe offered no specific guidance on the outlook for policy, repeating only that "further easing may be appropriate over the period ahead."

He also noted that February's rate cut was delivered "not because things had turned for the worse, but rather because of the lack of compelling signs that economic growth was picking up as was earlier expected."

Data out this week showed Australia's economic growth slowed to 2.5 percent last year, well short of the 3.25 to 3.5 percent pace that analysts consider ideal.

Lowe said monetary stimulus was clearly working to boost housing construction, and thus employment and consumer demand for household goods. There were also signs that the Australian dollar had declined to levels that were boosting activity, particularly through the export of services.

Low interest rates, both at home and abroad, had also lifted asset prices in Australia, both for property and equities.

"The higher asset prices are helping to support the economy, although they need to be watched carefully, particularly where they are accompanied by higher borrowing," he added.

The RBA has expressed concerns that debt-fuelled investment in housing was pushing up prices in the inner cities of Sydney and Melbourne, which left unchecked could ultimately hurt bank balance sheets and the economy in general. (Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Eric Meijer)