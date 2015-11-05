SYDNEY Nov 5 Australia's central bank on Thursday castigated local banks misreporting the scale of their investor and owner-occupier home lending, saying it justified closer supervision by regulators.

Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Deputy Governor Philip Lowe said regulators planned to join with the Australian Bureau of Statistics to undertake a thorough review of bank lending data sometime next year.

The RBA has long been worried that a too-rapid build up in investment lending for homes could inflate a price bubble and trigger a subsequent crash. As a result, regulators tightened supervision of the banks and sought to cap growth in investment lending.

Lowe said it was concerning, then, that over the past six months a range of banks sharply revised upward the amount they had leant as investor loans, debt that had formerly been classified as owner-occupied.

The revisions from 10 institutions, including two of the four major banks, increased the stock of investor credit outstanding by around A$50 billion, or 10 percent. The revisions meant investor loans now accounted for 40 percent of mortgages outstanding, and not 35 percent as first indicated.

"While the reasons for some of these earlier errors have been identified, in other cases the reasons are unclear and lenders have not been able to provide comprehensive back data," Lowe told a conference on financial regulation.

Furthermore, over the last couple of months some banks had reclassified loans as owner-occupier that had once been investor debt. The effect was to make it seem that growth in investor lending had fallen sharply.

"These various data problems have reinforced our view that the supervisory focus on investor lending has been entirely appropriate," said Lowe.

"And it is disappointing that some lenders' internal systems have not been up to the task of reporting accurate data on the split between investor and owner-occupied housing loans." (Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)