SYDNEY Nov 5 Australia's central bank on
Thursday castigated local banks misreporting the scale of their
investor and owner-occupier home lending, saying it justified
closer supervision by regulators.
Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Deputy Governor Philip Lowe
said regulators planned to join with the Australian Bureau of
Statistics to undertake a thorough review of bank lending data
sometime next year.
The RBA has long been worried that a too-rapid build up in
investment lending for homes could inflate a price bubble and
trigger a subsequent crash. As a result, regulators tightened
supervision of the banks and sought to cap growth in investment
lending.
Lowe said it was concerning, then, that over the past six
months a range of banks sharply revised upward the amount they
had leant as investor loans, debt that had formerly been
classified as owner-occupied.
The revisions from 10 institutions, including two of the
four major banks, increased the stock of investor credit
outstanding by around A$50 billion, or 10 percent. The revisions
meant investor loans now accounted for 40 percent of mortgages
outstanding, and not 35 percent as first indicated.
"While the reasons for some of these earlier errors have
been identified, in other cases the reasons are unclear and
lenders have not been able to provide comprehensive back data,"
Lowe told a conference on financial regulation.
Furthermore, over the last couple of months some banks had
reclassified loans as owner-occupier that had once been investor
debt. The effect was to make it seem that growth in investor
lending had fallen sharply.
"These various data problems have reinforced our view that
the supervisory focus on investor lending has been entirely
appropriate," said Lowe.
"And it is disappointing that some lenders' internal systems
have not been up to the task of reporting accurate data on the
split between investor and owner-occupied housing loans."
(Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)