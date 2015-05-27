SYDNEY May 27 Measures taken by Australia's
banking regulator to cool investment lending in housing do seem
to be working, though it is too early to say if they will be
completely effective, a top central banker said on Wednesday.
Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Deputy Governor Philip Lowe
said there were early signs that tighter restrictions on banks
from the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority were having
"positive" if modest effects.
APRA has been pressing banks to restrain their lending for
housing investment to avoid taking on too much risk. Lowe was
answering audience questions at a conference on regulation.
Lowe also said the Federal Reserve would likely raise this
U.S. interest rates this year since the U.S. economy was
strengthening. If this move pushed down the Australian dollar
against the U.S. dollar, it would be a "welcome" development.
(Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Eric Meijer)