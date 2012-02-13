SYDNEY Feb 14 Funding costs for Australian banks had clearly been pushed higher by the debt crisis in Europe, though there had been a sizable narrowing in the spreads paid for borrowing in recent days, a top central banker said on Tuesday.

Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Assistant Governor Guy Debelle also said there had been a marked increase in foreign demand for Australian government bonds, particularly from sovereign investors, which was underpinning the local dollar.

Speaking on the impact of the European crisis on Australian markets, Debelle said conditions had improved since the European Central Bank (ECB) provided almost 500 billion euros in a three-year funding operation late last year.

But investors were demanding much higher compensation for bank credit risk now than in the middle of 2011.

"This global repricing of bank debt has clearly affected the Australian banks' wholesale funding costs," said Debelle, who heads the central bank's financial markets division.

"Covered bonds issued by the Australian banks were at markedly wider spreads than their unsecured issuance mid year," he added. "This is notwithstanding the fact that covered bonds are senior in the creditor queue."

Australian banks have sold around A$17 billion ($18 billion)of covered bonds so far this year at spreads of between 170 and 210 basis points over the swap rate. That compared to spreads of just 127 basis points for senior unsecured debt sold in mid-2011.

The major Australian banks have cited higher funding costs as justification for raising their variable mortgage rates by between 9 and 10 basis points in the past few days, despite the RBA leaving its benchmark rate unchanged last week.

Debelle said the European crisis had also added to the cost of swapping foreign exchange the banks borrowed abroad into Australian dollars.

Still, he saw signs of improvement.

"In the past few days, there has been a sizeable narrowing of spreads in the secondary market on the domestically issued covered bonds, to around 140 points over swap."

Debelle said a retreat from European debt had boosted demand for Australian government bonds, with net purchases by foreigners over the first three quarters of 2011 amounting to more than 3 percent of gross domestic product, markedly larger than Australia's current account deficit.

He estimated that around 75 percent of the stock of government paper was held offshore, as at end September.

"Our discussions with market participants suggest that a sizeable share of recent purchases has been by sovereign asset managers," said Debelle.

"This portfolio shift by foreign asset managers appears to be having an effect on the currency," he added. "The Australian dollar is close to its recent highs despite the terms of trade declining from their peak in the September quarter."

The local dollar was up at $1.0700 early Tuesday and not far from a record peak on the euro and a 27-year high on the pound.

Debelle said that while Europe still faced many challenges, the ECB's long term funding operation had been successful in meeting the funding needs of banks in the region. The central bank will conduct another operation later this month.

"There is some possibility that banks will use that operation to fund increased purchases of sovereign debt and earn the large carry on offer, which might help alleviate the sovereign pressures for a time," said Debelle.

"Whether this happier state of affairs persists is difficult to tell," he cautioned. "There have been outbreaks of optimism over the past couple of years which were dashed." ($1 = 0.9314 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Lincoln Feast)