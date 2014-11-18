(Repeats story published late Tuesday, no changes to text)
* Very low rates warranted, policy to stay loose for some
time
* Room for economy to run faster without threatening
inflation
* Wants to temper exuberance in housing, while supporting
building
MELBOURNE, Nov 18 Australia's top central banker
on Tuesday said interest rates were likely to remain very low
for some time yet, while any steps to contain over-exuberance in
the housing market would be finely calibrated rather than blunt.
Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Governor Glenn Stevens said
there was plenty of spare capacity in the economy now that a
boom in mining investment was winding down, which in turn should
keep inflation well contained.
"In such circumstances, monetary policy should be
accommodative and, on present indications, is likely to be that
way for some time yet," Stevens told a dinner of business
economists.
Indeed, Stevens made it sound as if any thought of tighter
policy was a distant prospect.
"There are sufficient spare labour resources such that we
could probably enjoy a couple of years of non-mining sector
growth somewhat above its trend rate before we needed to worry
too much about serious inflation pressure," he said.
Financial markets imply no chance of a rise in rates for at
least the next 12 months, though many economists think a move is
possible from the third quarter of next year.
One hot spot in the economy has been home prices, which have
risen at a double-digit annual pace in recent months in large
part due to demand from property investors.
Stevens emphasised that this was not a bad thing in itself,
especially as it was spurring a much-needed revival in home
building while supporting household wealth and spending.
"But for accommodative monetary policy to support the
economy most effectively overall, it's helpful if pockets of
potential over-exuberance don't get too carried away," he said.
As a result, the RBA was working with other regulators on
plans for "suitably calibrated and focused action" to make sure
banks were maintaining their lending standards.
The Australian Prudential Regulation Authority, which
oversees the banks, has said it will likely announce tighter
lending standards before the end of the year.
Stevens any action would also be taken with a mind to
prolonging the recovery in home building.
"A high level of construction, maintained for a longer
period of time, is vastly preferable to a very sharp boom and
bust cycle," he said.
(Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Eric Meijer)