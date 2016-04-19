NEW YORK, April 19 Targeting inflation is the best monetary policy framework the Australian central bank has adopted to support its objectives, said Reserve Bank of Australia Glenn Stevens on Tuesday.

When asked about whether RBA considers asset values as it seeks to stable rate of domestic price growth, he said, "Inflation targeting is easily the best framework we've tried."

Stevens was speaking at the Global Markets Macro conference hosted by Credit Suisse here. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)