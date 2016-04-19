UPDATE 1-Short-dated Greek bond yields jump after debt relief delay
* IMF needs more realism from euro zone on Greece, official says
NEW YORK, April 19 Targeting inflation is the best monetary policy framework the Australian central bank has adopted to support its objectives, said Reserve Bank of Australia Glenn Stevens on Tuesday.
When asked about whether RBA considers asset values as it seeks to stable rate of domestic price growth, he said, "Inflation targeting is easily the best framework we've tried."
Stevens was speaking at the Global Markets Macro conference hosted by Credit Suisse here.
BERLIN, May 23 German business morale brightened more than expected in May, hitting its highest level on record since 1991, a survey showed on Tuesday, in a further sign that company executives are more upbeat about the growth outlook of Europe's largest economy.