* Says commercial banks' rate rises not undermining policy
* A$ strength odd given terms of trade have peaked
* People focus on negatives, but conditions pretty good
By Cecile Lefort and Ian Chua
SYDNEY, Feb 24 Australia's central bank
chief dampened expectations for further interest rate cuts,
saying on Friday its policy settings were right for now even
after commercial banks acted independently of it and raised some
of their lending rates this month.
Glenn Stevens, overseeing a dramatic shift in the domestic
economic landscape spurred by a resource investment boom and
high local dollar, said the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) was
only too well aware of the patchy nature of the overall economy.
"But we also know that monetary policy cannot remove the
forces generating different paces of growth in our economy. We
have to keep our eye on the overall performance of demand and
prices," Stevens told lawmakers in his twice-yearly
parliamentary testimony in Sydney.
"Our most recent assessment was that, with growth near
trend, inflation consistent with the target, interest rates
about average and an outlook suggesting more of the same, the
setting of policy was about right for the moment."
One subtle change in Stevens' prepared testimony was the
lack of an explicit reference to the possibility of a rate cut
if economic conditions deteriorated, which the RBA had mentioned
on a number of other occasions this month.
"If there is no catastrophe, RBA officials probably will be
happy to do nothing on policy for an extended period," said
Stephen Walters, economist at JPMorgan.
"We still have a final, quarter-point rate cut penciled into
the forecast for May, but this will be delivered only if
conditions deteriorate in a material way, perhaps triggered by a
new crisis in Europe."
There was no mention by Stevens or his questioners of a
leadership struggle in the ruling Labor Party that could
potentially see a new prime minister next week.
Prime Minister Julia Gillard has called a leadership vote
for Monday, with many expecting former Foreign Minister Kevin
Rudd to challenge.
WHERE WE SHOULD BE
Stevens' broadly upbeat comments saw the Australian dollar
tick up to $1.0746 from around $1.0715. Interbank
futures <0#YIB:> still implied around 40 basis points worth of
easing this year, having already pared back expectations for
deeper rate cuts.
Stevens said the strength of the Australian dollar was odd
given the country's terms of trade have peaked, but added the
central bank was not considering capping the currency because it
would probably not be effective.
The central bank surprised many this month by holding its
main cash rate at 4.25 percent, when the market had looked for a
cut to 4 percent. This followed two back-to-back quarter-point
cuts in November and December.
Major commercial banks such as the National Australia Bank
, complaining about higher funding costs offshore, then
lifted their mortgage rates, sparking political criticism that
they were threatening the effectiveness of monetary policy.
Stevens brushed those concerns aside, saying he had not
expected financial institutions to fully pass on the December
rate cut.
"I had anticipated that might not be completely passed
through. As it turned out it was. But then a little bit of that
has been taken out subsequently. Overall, I think where we are
sitting now, as of present, is about where we should be," he
said.
TRIPLE-A RATED COUNTRY
Stevens gave a generally upbeat assessment of the economy,
saying people tended to focus only on things that could go
wrong.
"Perhaps we as a society tend to not give sufficient weight
to the fact that we are in a long upswing, our rate of
unemployment's got a five in front and the next digit is a small
number, inflation is about where we want it, our banks are
strong... basically this is a triple-A rated country, rightly
so," he said.
On China, the country's single largest export market,
Stevens said the slowing in growth was roughly in line with what
Chinese policymakers wanted.
He also said while the rest of Asia has also slowed, in part
due to trade links with Europe, there were no signs of a
collapse of trade credit and trade flows like in late 2008.
Stevens noted the U.S. economy was continuing to grow and
has not experienced a 'double dip' downturn, and the conditions
in Europe were not a dire as had been feared.
"The palpable fear before Christmas that Europe was on the
brink of some sort of very bad financial event has lessened over
our summer. The anxiety has not gone entirely away, and nor will
it for some time. But the worst has not happened," he said.
