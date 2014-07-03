HOBART, July 3 Australia's top central banker
said on Thursday there were signs business investment was
picking up and he saw room for the economy to grow faster in the
next few years, although he cautioned the outlook would remain
uncertain for some time yet.
Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Governor Glenn Stevens also
said the new "normal" level for interest rates would likely be
lower than in the past. Stevens was answering questions after
giving a speech on the economy
Stevens reiterated the central bank's view that the
Australian dollar was overvalued, adding he was puzzled why the
U.S. dollar was not higher given that the Federal Reserve was
winding down its quantitative easing programme.
(Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Paul Tait)