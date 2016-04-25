(Repeat story published on Sunday)
SYDNEY, April 24 Australia's southeastern state
of Victoria, home to the city of Melbourne, will more than
double property taxes for foreign buyers and treble royalties
from coal, the government has announced.
The hike in stamp duty on residential properties purchased
by foreigners appears to run counter to a warning earlier in the
month from the central bank that recent rapid rises in property
prices could stall if international demand, particularly from
China, slipped.
China is Australia's largest source of foreign property
investment, according to the most recent annual report from
Australia's Foreign Investment Review Board.
The stamp duty will rise to 7 percent from 3 percent from
July 1, Victoria's treasurer Tim Pallas said in a statement
outlining state budget measures on Friday.
"It's only fair that foreign buyers of residential real
estate, who enjoy the capital growth as a result of Victoria's
liveability and the amenity of our cities, contribute to the
maintenance of government services and infrastructure," he said.
Surcharges on foreign property ownership have been in place
since July 2015 and have had "little impact" on foreign demand
for Victorian dwellings, the Victorian government said in the
statement.
House prices in Melbourne, the state capital, have increased
8.3 percent over the past 12 months, according to figures
published by Real Estate Institute of Victoria, an association
of real estate agents.
In a separate statement on Saturday, Pallas said Victoria
will increase the brown coal royalty rate three-fold from Jan. 1
next year.
The measures are projected to raise A$738 million ($568.63
million) for the Victorian government.
($1 = 1.2979 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Tom Westbrook; Editing by Christopher Cushing)